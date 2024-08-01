Capital Goods shares fall

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Capital Goods index falling 966.98 points or 1.28% at 74673.14 at 13:41 IST. Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 3.24%), Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (down 2.87%),Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (down 2.67%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 2.47%),Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (down 2.18%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Siemens Ltd (down 1.98%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 1.98%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 1.85%), AIA Engineering Ltd (down 1.82%), and Bharat Dynamics Ltd (down 1.7%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 1.56%), Timken India Ltd (up 1.09%), and Thermax Ltd (up 0.84%) moved up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 332.97 or 0.6% at 54999.27.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 111.33 points or 0.67% at 16594.09.

The Nifty 50 index was up 30.3 points or 0.12% at 24981.45.

The BSE Sensex index was up 42.21 points or 0.05% at 81783.55.

On BSE,1617 shares were trading in green, 2278 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

