Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Auto shares rise

Auto shares rise

Image

Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Auto stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Auto index rising 61.59 points or 0.11% at 56843.23 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Eicher Motors Ltd (up 2.05%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 1.78%),Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.44%),Apollo Tyres Ltd (up 0.84%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 0.73%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 0.64%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 0.62%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.22%), and Exide Industries Ltd (up 0.16%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 1.38%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 1.01%), and Sundram Fasteners Ltd (down 0.9%) moved lower.

 

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 611.05 or 1.08% at 55978.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 106.84 points or 0.65% at 16370.15.

The Nifty 50 index was down 95.15 points or 0.38% at 24654.7.

More From This Section

Zomato to mull fund raising on Oct 22 via QIP

Zomato to mull fund raising on Oct 22 via QIP

Reliance Inds' retail arm to form JC with Mothercare plc for South Asia

Reliance Inds' retail arm to form JC with Mothercare plc for South Asia

CEAT Ltd Slips 5.15%, BSE Consumer Discretionary index Shed 1.16%

CEAT Ltd Slips 5.15%, BSE Consumer Discretionary index Shed 1.16%

Axis Bank Ltd Surges 3.08%

Axis Bank Ltd Surges 3.08%

BLS International acquires majority stake in SLW Media

BLS International acquires majority stake in SLW Media

The BSE Sensex index was down 347.28 points or 0.43% at 80659.33.

On BSE,899 shares were trading in green, 2187 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

CEAT

Ceat skids 6% after reporting 41% decline in Q2 net profit; Details here

BSE, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 400 pts lower, at 80,600, Nifty at 24,650; Financials up, IT drags

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 live score updates

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE updates 1st Test Day 3: Siraj-Bumrah on target as IND starts strong

Turkey

Turkey to allow skilled workers 3-year permit exemption; Indians to gain

Rishabh Pant injury

IND vs NZ: Rishabh Pant's knee injury raises concerns - here's the Latest

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon