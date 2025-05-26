Autoline Industries consolidated net profit declines 15.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.94% to Rs 194.99 croreNet profit of Autoline Industries declined 15.54% to Rs 6.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.94% to Rs 194.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 189.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.24% to Rs 17.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.67% to Rs 658.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 654.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales194.99189.42 3 658.55654.15 1 OPM %10.369.33 -10.407.98 - PBDT12.6911.47 11 40.5131.55 28 PBT7.828.02 -2 22.7117.72 28 NP6.527.72 -16 17.7915.85 12
