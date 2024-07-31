Business Standard
Automobile Corporation Of Goa standalone net profit rises 77.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 36.73% to Rs 196.78 crore
Net profit of Automobile Corporation Of Goa rose 77.43% to Rs 17.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 36.73% to Rs 196.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 143.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales196.78143.92 37 OPM %10.828.55 -PBDT25.2714.65 72 PBT24.1913.46 80 NP17.9210.10 77
First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

