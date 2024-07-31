SMC Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 76.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 43.83% to Rs 447.98 croreNet profit of SMC Global Securities rose 76.64% to Rs 53.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 43.83% to Rs 447.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 311.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales447.98311.47 44 OPM %27.9425.24 -PBDT76.8546.49 65 PBT69.1139.95 73 NP53.0130.01 77
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content