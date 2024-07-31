SMC Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 76.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 43.83% to Rs 447.98 crore

Net profit of SMC Global Securities rose 76.64% to Rs 53.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 43.83% to Rs 447.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 311.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.447.98311.4727.9425.2476.8546.4969.1139.9553.0130.01