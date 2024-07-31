Manorama Industries standalone net profit rises 17.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.59% to Rs 133.41 croreNet profit of Manorama Industries rose 17.23% to Rs 13.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.59% to Rs 133.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 111.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales133.41111.56 20 OPM %20.0616.71 -PBDT22.3519.45 15 PBT18.2316.46 11 NP13.5411.55 17
