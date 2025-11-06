Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 09:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avalon Technologies consolidated net profit rises 42.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Avalon Technologies consolidated net profit rises 42.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 39.07% to Rs 382.46 crore

Net profit of Avalon Technologies rose 42.91% to Rs 24.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 39.07% to Rs 382.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 275.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales382.46275.02 39 OPM %10.1010.96 -PBDT42.4530.31 40 PBT33.5823.44 43 NP24.9817.48 43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

