Avalon Technologies consolidated net profit rises 42.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.07% to Rs 382.46 croreNet profit of Avalon Technologies rose 42.91% to Rs 24.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 39.07% to Rs 382.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 275.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales382.46275.02 39 OPM %10.1010.96 -PBDT42.4530.31 40 PBT33.5823.44 43 NP24.9817.48 43
