Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AdaniEnt's JV firm AdaniConneX partners with Google for building data centre campus in Visakhapatnam

AdaniEnt's JV firm AdaniConneX partners with Google for building data centre campus in Visakhapatnam

Image

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Adani Enterprises said that AdaniConneX has entered into a partnership with Google to develop India's largest AI data centre campus and new green energy infrastructure in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Googles AI hub in Visakhapatnam is a multi-faceted investment of approximately $15 billion over five years (2026-2030), comprising gigawatt-scale data centre operations, supported by a robust subsea cable network and clean energy, to drive the most demanding AI workloads in India. It will be brought to life in close collaboration with ecosystem partners including AdaniConneX and Airtel.

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, said: "The Adani Group is proud to partner with Google on this historic project that will define the future of India's digital landscape.

 

Visakhapatnam is now set to become a global destination for technology, and we are thrilled to be the architects of this monumental journey."

AdaniConneX is a 50:50 joint venture entity between Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX, a global data center operator.

Also Read

RBL Bank

RBI may allow Emirates NBD to acquire controlling stake in RBL Bank

stock market live updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts; Nifty below 25,200 amid F&O expiry; all sectors in red

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi

Tejashwi Yadav overrides Lalu, recalls party tickets distributed by father

Special Breaking News

Bihar Assembly elections 2025: BJP announces first list of 71 candidates

Donald Trump, Trump, Gianni Infantino

What was FIFA President doing at Gaza peace summit in Egypt? All we know

Adani Enterprises (AEL) is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. The company's business investments are centered on the fields of airport management, technology parks, roads, data centers, and water infrastructure.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 49.5% to Rs 734.41 crore on 13.8% fall in net sales to Rs 21,961.20 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.34% to currently trade at Rs 2518 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes spurt at Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd counter

Kranti Inds rallies after bagging contract worth Rs 2 cr from Eka Mobility

Kranti Inds rallies after bagging contract worth Rs 2 cr from Eka Mobility

Ipca Laboratories Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Ipca Laboratories Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Petronet LNG Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Petronet LNG Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayQ2 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 PreviewTop Muhurat PicksKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon