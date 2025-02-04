Business Standard

Avantel edges higher after bagging 5-year service contract from ISRO

Avantel edges higher after bagging 5-year service contract from ISRO

Image

Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Avantel added 3.07% to Rs 131.05 after the company said that it has received a purchase order worth of Rs 5.81 crore from Satish Dhawan Space Centre - SHAR, ISRO.

The project is a comprehensive annual maintenance contract (CAMC) for wind profiler radar which has to be executed till January 2030.

Avantel specializes in providing strategic solutions to the Indian Defence Services and related establishments. It has developed and manufactured various radio components and unique products such as satellite communications, HF communications, electronic warfare, and radar systems. Currently, Avantel is working on expanding its portfolio by developing SCA-compliant software-defined radios, high-power HF systems, air defence radars, and small satellites.

 

The company had reported 23% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 20.08 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 16.32 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 19.1% YoY to Rs 70.68 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

