Avantel gains on securing Rs 11-cr order from NewSpace India

Avantel rallied 3.05% to Rs 168.75 after the company announced that it had received a purchase order valued at Rs 11.19 crore from NewSpace India.

According to an exchange filing, the order comprises the supply, installation, and commissioning of devices for Xponders. The execution of the contract is scheduled to be completed by July 2026.

The company also stated that the purchase order was received via email on 7 January 2026.

Avantel is engaged in the business of designing, developing, and maintaining wireless and satellite communication products, defence electronics, radar systems, and the development of network management software applications for its customers, mainly from the aerospace and defence sectors.

The companys consolidated net profit tanked 81.39% to Rs 4.26 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 22.89 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 28.42% year-on-year to Rs 55.41 crore in Q2 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News