ACS Tech gains after bagging Rs 4-cr work order from Mahindra Defence Systems

ACS Technologies rose 1.98% to Rs 45.80 after the company announced that it has received a work order valued at Rs 3.62 crore from Mahindra Defence Systems.

The order pertains to the supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and integration (SITCI) of security and communication systems. The execution of the contract will be carried out in accordance with site-specific requirements.

The company clarified that none of its promoters or members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity. It further stated that the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulatory norms.

ACS Technologies is primarily engaged in the business of system integration, security and surveillance, IOT solutions, and software products and services in the area of information technology.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 46% to Rs 2.19 crore on a 45.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 48.25 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News