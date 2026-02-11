NSE Indices launches Nifty LargeMidcap250 Plus 8-13 yr G-Sec 70:30 Index
Nifty LargeMidcap250 Plus 8-13 yr G-Sec 70:30 Index is designed to measure the performance of a hybrid portfolio having 70% exposure to the Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index and 30% exposure to the Nifty 8-13 yr G-Sec Index.
Nifty LargeMidcap250 Plus 8-13 yr G-Sec 70:30 Index has a base date of 3 January 2011 and a base value of 1000. The weights are rebalanced on a monthly basis on last working day of the month.
As of 31 January 2026, it has delivered a one-year return of 8.28%, a three-year annualized return of 16.6%, and a since-inception (3 January 2011) annualized return of 12.24%.
The new index is expected to act as a benchmark for asset managers and be a reference index tracked by passive funds in the form of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), index funds and structured products.
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 11:04 AM IST