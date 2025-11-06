Avanti Feeds consolidated net profit rises 34.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.79% to Rs 1609.69 croreNet profit of Avanti Feeds rose 34.88% to Rs 153.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 113.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.79% to Rs 1609.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1355.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1609.691355.09 19 OPM %12.0410.02 -PBDT242.83177.43 37 PBT227.07162.43 40 NP153.29113.65 35
