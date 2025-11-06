T T standalone net profit declines 63.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.91% to Rs 45.67 croreNet profit of T T declined 63.27% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 15.91% to Rs 45.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 54.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales45.6754.31 -16 OPM %4.165.36 -PBDT1.340.85 58 PBT0.910.53 72 NP0.180.49 -63
