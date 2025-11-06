The Ramco Cements consolidated net profit rises 200.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.52% to Rs 2238.74 croreNet profit of The Ramco Cements rose 200.93% to Rs 77.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.52% to Rs 2238.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2044.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2238.742044.13 10 OPM %17.3315.36 -PBDT283.17204.02 39 PBT99.8334.49 189 NP77.3425.70 201
