Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avanti Feeds consolidated net profit rises 45.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Avanti Feeds consolidated net profit rises 45.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Sales rise 7.92% to Rs 1385.14 crore

Net profit of Avanti Feeds rose 45.83% to Rs 151.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 104.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.92% to Rs 1385.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1283.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.07% to Rs 528.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 357.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.53% to Rs 5612.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5368.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1385.141283.51 8 5612.265368.89 5 OPM %12.7610.09 -11.288.53 - PBDT226.02165.25 37 796.52593.26 34 PBT211.45150.76 40 737.49536.86 37 NP151.77104.07 46 528.82357.14 48

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

