Nahar Polyfilms consolidated net profit rises 1436.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.31% to Rs 156.64 croreNet profit of Nahar Polyfilms rose 1436.96% to Rs 14.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.31% to Rs 156.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 153.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 734.15% to Rs 47.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.00% to Rs 665.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 599.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales156.64153.10 2 665.94599.93 11 OPM %14.991.12 -11.443.55 - PBDT27.832.80 894 83.8719.98 320 PBT19.73-5.26 LP 51.37-12.45 LP NP14.140.92 1437 47.385.68 734
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content