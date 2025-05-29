Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avanti Feeds jumps after Q4 PAT climbs 46% YoY to Rs 152 cr

Avanti Feeds jumps after Q4 PAT climbs 46% YoY to Rs 152 cr

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Avanti Feeds rallied 6.17% to Rs 915 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 45.8% to Rs 151.77 crore on 7.9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,385.14 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 40.3% YoY to Rs 211.45 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses jumped 4.64% to Rs 1,223.46 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 1,169.19 crore in Q4 FY24. Cost of raw material consumed stood at Rs 1,064.61 (up 3.08% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 67.22 crore (up 27.82% YoY), while finance cost stood at Rs 0.60 crore (down 16.67% YoY) during the period under review.

 

For full year, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 48.1% to Rs 528.82 crore, while revenue from operations increased 4.54% to Rs 5,612.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 over the year ended March 2024.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a dividend of Rs 9 per equity share with face value of Rs 1 each or FY25, subject to approval of shareholders at the the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Avanti Feeds is a manufacturer of prawn and fish feeds and shrimp processors and exporters. The company's principal products/services are shrimp feed and processed shrimp.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Deepak Nitrite, Bata India, Welspun Corp, Avanti Feeds, IRCTC

Stock Alert: Deepak Nitrite, Bata India, Welspun Corp, Avanti Feeds, IRCTC

Insecticides (India) spurts after Q4 PAT soars 85% YoY

Insecticides (India) spurts after Q4 PAT soars 85% YoY

FDC slips after Q4 PAT slides 16% YoY to Rs 39 cr

FDC slips after Q4 PAT slides 16% YoY to Rs 39 cr

Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology shares gain

Sterling and Wilson gains after order win

Sterling and Wilson gains after order win

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLeela Hotels IPO Allotment Vopak Terminals IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayPBKS vs RCB Pitch ReportSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon