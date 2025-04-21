Shilchar Technologies standalone net profit rises 121.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 119.92% to Rs 231.86 croreNet profit of Shilchar Technologies rose 121.26% to Rs 55.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 119.92% to Rs 231.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 105.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales231.86105.43 120 OPM %30.7229.74 -PBDT75.6634.77 118 PBT74.6834.11 119 NP55.3625.02 121
