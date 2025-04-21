Monday, April 21, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shilchar Technologies standalone net profit rises 121.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Shilchar Technologies standalone net profit rises 121.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Sales rise 119.92% to Rs 231.86 crore

Net profit of Shilchar Technologies rose 121.26% to Rs 55.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 119.92% to Rs 231.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 105.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales231.86105.43 120 OPM %30.7229.74 -PBDT75.6634.77 118 PBT74.6834.11 119 NP55.3625.02 121

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rajshree Polypack gains after securing two international orders worth Rs 7 cr

Rajshree Polypack gains after securing two international orders worth Rs 7 cr

Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes spurt at Just Dial Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Just Dial Ltd counter

Intellect to leverage its eMACH.ai Wholesale Banking platform for UK-based financial institution

Intellect to leverage its eMACH.ai Wholesale Banking platform for UK-based financial institution

Benchmarks trade higher; oil & gas shares jump for 5th day

Benchmarks trade higher; oil & gas shares jump for 5th day

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Delhi Traffic Advisory TodayKKR vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon