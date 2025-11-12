Aveer Foods standalone net profit rises 28.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 44.63% to Rs 38.08 croreNet profit of Aveer Foods rose 28.57% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 44.63% to Rs 38.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales38.0826.33 45 OPM %9.309.19 -PBDT3.262.39 36 PBT2.521.53 65 NP1.891.47 29
