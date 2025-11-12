JMJ Fintech standalone net profit rises 77.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 67.91% to Rs 6.28 croreNet profit of JMJ Fintech rose 77.84% to Rs 2.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 67.91% to Rs 6.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6.283.74 68 OPM %75.4870.59 -PBDT3.962.28 74 PBT3.892.23 74 NP2.971.67 78
