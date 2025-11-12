Tarsons Products standalone net profit declines 49.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.49% to Rs 80.51 croreNet profit of Tarsons Products declined 49.50% to Rs 6.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.49% to Rs 80.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 80.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales80.5180.12 0 OPM %32.4729.34 -PBDT29.0529.48 -1 PBT8.8817.52 -49 NP6.5312.93 -49
