Avenue Supermarts Q1 PAT drops to Rs 773 cr in FY26

Avenue Supermarts Q1 PAT drops to Rs 773 cr in FY26

Image

Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Avenue Supermarts (Dmart)'s consolidated net profit fell 0.11% to Rs 772.97 crore despite a 16.28% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 16,359.70 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 0.32% YoY to Rs 1,057.47 crore in Q1 June 2025.

Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) in Q1FY26 stood at Rs 1,299 crore, as compared to Rs 1,221 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. EBITDA margin stood at 7.9% in Q1FY26 as compared to 8.7% in Q1FY25.

D-Mart follows Everyday low cost - Everyday low price (EDLC-EDLP) strategy which aims at procuring goods at competitive prices, using operational and distribution efficiency and thereby delivering value for money to customers by selling at competitive prices.

 

The company opened 9 stores during the quarter. Its total store stands at 424 as on 30th June 2025.

On standalone basis, the company's net profit increased 2.1% to Rs 829.73 crore on 16.2% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 15,932.12 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Neville Noronha, CEO & managing director, Avenue Supermarts, said: Our revenue in Q1 FY26 grew by 16.2% over the previous year. Profit after tax (PAT) grew by 2.1% over the previous year. Two years and older DMart stores grew by 7.1% during Q1 FY26 as compared to Q1 FY25.

Revenue growth impact of approximately 100-150 bps was primarily due to high deflation in many staples and non-food products. Gross margins are lower as compared to the same period in the previous year, due to continued competitive intensity within the FMCG space. Operating costs are higher due to our efforts on improving service levels, capacity building and inflation at entry level wages.

Avenue Supermarts is a Mumbai-based company, which owns and operates D-Mart stores. D-Mart is a national supermarket chain that offers customers a range of home and personal products under one roof. It offers a wide range of products with a focus on Foods, Non-Foods (FMCG) and General Merchandise & Apparel product categories.

The counter declined 2.49% to settle at Rs 4063.90 on Friday, 11 July 2025.

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 9:01 AM IST

