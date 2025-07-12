Avenue Supermarts consolidated net profit declines 0.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.28% to Rs 16359.70 croreNet profit of Avenue Supermarts declined 0.11% to Rs 772.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 773.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.28% to Rs 16359.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14069.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales16359.7014069.14 16 OPM %7.948.68 -PBDT1289.171246.89 3 PBT1057.471054.13 0 NP772.97773.82 0
