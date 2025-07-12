Aditya Birla Money standalone net profit declines 5.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.61% to Rs 112.71 croreNet profit of Aditya Birla Money declined 5.99% to Rs 15.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.61% to Rs 112.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 119.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales112.71119.41 -6 OPM %48.5744.93 -PBDT23.3324.65 -5 PBT20.5722.33 -8 NP15.3816.36 -6
