Sanginita Chemicals standalone net profit declines 64.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.39% to Rs 45.91 croreNet profit of Sanginita Chemicals declined 64.52% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 19.39% to Rs 45.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 56.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales45.9156.95 -19 OPM %1.742.25 -PBDT0.640.68 -6 PBT0.100.42 -76 NP0.110.31 -65
