Saturday, July 12, 2025 | 09:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanginita Chemicals standalone net profit declines 64.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Sanginita Chemicals standalone net profit declines 64.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 19.39% to Rs 45.91 crore

Net profit of Sanginita Chemicals declined 64.52% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 19.39% to Rs 45.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 56.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales45.9156.95 -19 OPM %1.742.25 -PBDT0.640.68 -6 PBT0.100.42 -76 NP0.110.31 -65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aditya Birla Money standalone net profit declines 5.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Aditya Birla Money standalone net profit declines 5.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Nath Bio-Genes (India) consolidated net profit rises 11.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Nath Bio-Genes (India) consolidated net profit rises 11.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Amal consolidated net profit rises 1988.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Amal consolidated net profit rises 1988.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Monotype India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Monotype India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Emerald Finance consolidated net profit rises 86.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Emerald Finance consolidated net profit rises 86.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon