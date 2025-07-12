Amal consolidated net profit rises 1988.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 130.67% to Rs 47.31 croreNet profit of Amal rose 1988.89% to Rs 9.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 130.67% to Rs 47.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales47.3120.51 131 OPM %24.5815.07 -PBDT11.932.45 387 PBT9.590.16 5894 NP9.400.45 1989
