AVG Logistics consolidated net profit rises 212.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.91% to Rs 138.46 croreNet profit of AVG Logistics rose 212.79% to Rs 5.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.91% to Rs 138.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 117.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales138.46117.43 18 OPM %16.8417.75 -PBDT17.6614.38 23 PBT7.064.67 51 NP5.381.72 213
