Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals consolidated net profit rises 28.47% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

Sales rise 6.38% to Rs 1896.01 crore

Net profit of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals rose 28.47% to Rs 124.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 97.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.38% to Rs 1896.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1782.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1896.011782.27 6 OPM %10.739.79 -PBDT208.90167.87 24 PBT170.74135.75 26 NP124.9097.22 28

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

