Avro India standalone net profit declines 40.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.45% to Rs 19.49 croreNet profit of Avro India declined 40.91% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.45% to Rs 19.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 24.75% to Rs 3.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.12% to Rs 78.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 93.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales19.4922.52 -13 78.3293.37 -16 OPM %3.903.46 -6.526.21 - PBDT2.052.12 -3 8.118.42 -4 PBT0.851.25 -32 4.195.64 -26 NP0.520.88 -41 3.044.04 -25
