AVT Natural Products consolidated net profit declines 28.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.65% to Rs 104.52 croreNet profit of AVT Natural Products declined 28.62% to Rs 5.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.65% to Rs 104.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 102.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales104.52102.82 2 OPM %7.5010.77 -PBDT11.3513.56 -16 PBT7.9210.25 -23 NP5.968.35 -29
