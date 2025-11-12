Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 03:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Awfis Space Soln tumbles after Q2 PAT slumps 59% YoY to Rs 16 cr

Awfis Space Soln tumbles after Q2 PAT slumps 59% YoY to Rs 16 cr

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Awfis Space Solutions declined 10.27% to Rs 566.70 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 58.7% to Rs 15.97 crore despite 25.5% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 366.86 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) dropped 57.8% YoY to Rs 16.33 crore in Q2 FY26.

EBITDA jumped 32% YoY to Rs 132 crore in Q2 FY26, while EBITDA margin expanded by 180 basis points to 36.1%.

As of September 30, 2025, the company maintains a substantial portfolio of 247 centers and 170,000 seats across 8.4 million sq. ft. (including spaces under fit-out and with Signed LOIs).

 

On half-yearly basis, the companys consolidated net profit fell 37.4% to Rs 25.95 crore despite 27.5% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 701.56 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Amit Ramani, chairman and managing director, Awfis Space Solutions, said: At Awfis, we have built Indias largest flexible workspace portfolio, comprising 247 centers and approximately 170,000 seats across 18 cities, serving a diverse base of around 3,400 clients. This scale reflects the strength of our execution capabilities and the deep operational expertise weve developed over the past decade.

In H1 FY26 marked another quarter of strong financial performance, driven by scale efficiencies and disciplined execution. In H1 FY26, our Operating EBITDA grew 44% YoY, Revenue expanded 28%, and PAT rose 49%, reflecting both top-line growth and improved profitability.

The entry of new mid-sized GCCs and the expansion of long-standing clients underscores Awfis ability to cater across the full spectrum of client requirements. This momentum is reflected in the growing contribution of large cohorts, with the more than 500 seat cohort now representing 34% of our total portfolio highlighting the maturity, stability, and stickiness of our enterprise client base. This strategic shift is reflected in our portfolio mix, with a growing share of Gold and Elite centres that now define the quality of our network.

The subsidiarization of Awfis Transform marks a key step in driving Awfis next phase of growth within the high-potential D&B segment.

Awfis Space Solutions is India's largest and first listed flexible workspace solutions provider of modern workspaces. The company enables small and large corporates to seamlessly book and utilize workspaces as per their requirement and convenience.

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

