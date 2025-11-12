Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 05:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR pressured by dollar strength overseas; positive local equities help minimize losses

INR pressured by dollar strength overseas; positive local equities help minimize losses

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

The Indian rupee depreciated 16 paise to close at 88.66 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, weighed down by the strength of the American currency in the overseas market and elevated crude oil prices. Indian shares rose notably on Wednesday minimizing losses in the counter. Local equities were boosted amid U.S. shutdown resolution and growing optimism over a potential trade deal with the United States. The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 595.19 points, or 0.71 percent, at 84,466.51 while the broader NSE Nifty index jumped 180.85 points, or 0.70 percent, to 25,875.80. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.61 against the US dollar and touched an intra-day high of 88.56 and a low of 88.66 during the day.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Pidilite Industries appoints Ashish Prasad as Chief Human Resources Officer

Pidilite Industries appoints Ashish Prasad as Chief Human Resources Officer

Physicswallah IPO subscribed 13%

Physicswallah IPO subscribed 13%

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO subscribed 17%

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO subscribed 17%

Tenneco Clean Air India IPO subscribed 42%

Tenneco Clean Air India IPO subscribed 42%

Abans Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 50.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Abans Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 50.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOPM Kisan 21st Instalment YouTube Ask Feature UpdateUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon