Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Punjab &amp; Sind Bank gains as board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 cr

Image

Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Punjab & Sind Bank rose 1.28% to Rs 63.35 after the bank announced that its board has approved fundraising of upto Rs 2,000 crore in one or more tranches.
In a regulatory filing, the bank said that its board has given green light to raise capital up to an amount and aggregating to Rs 2,000 crore in any combinations thereof and in one or more tranches within a period of 12 months from the date of approval.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The public lender will raise funds via equity shares through public issue (follow on public offer), right issue, qualified institutional placements, preferential issues or any other mode or or combinations thereof.
Further, the bank will raise the amount through bonds in the form of basel III compliant additional tier I bonds / basel III compliant tier II bonds.
Punjab and Sind Bank is a leading public sector bank and a major bank in northern India. The bank provides customer service through innovative products and services for different customer segments. The bank has total 1,561 branches and 937 ATMs
The banks standlone net profit fell by 69.4% to Rs 114.31 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared to Rs 373.24 crore recorded in Q3 FY23. Total income grew by 27.1% YoY Rs 2,852.71 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Punjab &amp; Sind Bank soars 2.29%, gains for fifth straight session

Nifty trades near 22,000 Level; PSU Bank shares in demand

Punjab &amp; Sind Bank standalone net profit declines 69.37% in the December 2023 quarter

Sensex slides 492 pts; PSU bank shares decline

Market reverses trend; PSU banks under pressure

Indices trade with small gains; European mkt opens higher

Happiest Minds partners with Secureworks

NSE announces changes to key indices

Govt imposes 5-yr ban on two factions of Muslim Conference in J&amp;K

Nifty below 21,950 mark, metal shares shine

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySandeshkhali Case Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWhatsAppHavells India Share PriceBitcoinReliance Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon