Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axis Bank Ltd spurts 1.32%, up for fifth straight session

Axis Bank Ltd spurts 1.32%, up for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1262.5, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.79% in last one year as compared to a 10.02% jump in NIFTY and a 16.76% jump in the Nifty Bank.

Axis Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1262.5, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 26122.6. The Sensex is at 85230.85, up 0.66%. Axis Bank Ltd has slipped around 1.03% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 59171.25, up 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 38.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1272.7, up 1.6% on the day. Axis Bank Ltd is up 17.79% in last one year as compared to a 10.02% jump in NIFTY and a 16.76% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 15.91 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

