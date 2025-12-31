Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 01:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EUR/USD tests one-week low as 1.1800 mark gives up

EUR/USD tests one-week low as 1.1800 mark gives up

Image

Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Euro eased against the US dollar, sliding under 1.1800 mark amid overall thin trades on the last session of the year. EUR/USD pair is currently trading at 1.1774, down 0.12% on the day and testing around one-week low. Euro has been finding it difficult to sustain gains after recent data showed that Eurozone consumer price inflation came in unchanged at 2.1% in November, revised down from 2.2% estimated on December 2. The rate remained slightly above the European Central Bank's 2% target though CPI fell 0.3% from the previous month, marking the first decline since January this year. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are trading at 105.87, down 0.26% on the day after failing to sustain above 106 mark in initial trades today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GE Vernova T&D India announces change in senior management

GE Vernova T&D India announces change in senior management

Timken India update on acquisition of 26% stake in Sunstreamgreen Energy C&I Three

Timken India update on acquisition of 26% stake in Sunstreamgreen Energy C&I Three

Adani Green Energy announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary Adani Ecogen Four

Adani Green Energy announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary Adani Ecogen Four

Sensex spurts 419 pts; realty shares advance; VIX slumps 3.04%

Sensex spurts 419 pts; realty shares advance; VIX slumps 3.04%

Torrent Pharma to consider issuance of secured NCDs on January 5

Torrent Pharma to consider issuance of secured NCDs on January 5

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekGold and Silver Price TodayCBSE 2026 Exam PostponedDelhi Weather TodayIndian IPO Market Outlook 2026Gold and Silver Price Outlook 2026UGC Net Exam DateBank Holiday
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon