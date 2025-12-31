Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GE Vernova T&D India announces change in senior management

GE Vernova T&D India announces change in senior management

Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
GE Vernova T&D India announced changes in the senior management of the company:

Amresh Singh, Executive- Human Resource Partner, will cease to be a Senior Management Personnel of the Company, with effect from 01 January 2026, in view of change in his role.

The Board has appointed Poonam Mathur as Head of Human Resources and Senior Management Personnel of the Company w.e.f. 01 January 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

