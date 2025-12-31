GE Vernova T&D India announces change in senior management

GE Vernova T&D India announced changes in the senior management of the company:
Amresh Singh, Executive- Human Resource Partner, will cease to be a Senior Management Personnel of the Company, with effect from 01 January 2026, in view of change in his role.
The Board has appointed Poonam Mathur as Head of Human Resources and Senior Management Personnel of the Company w.e.f. 01 January 2026.
