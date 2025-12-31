Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Solar Industries India rises after bagging Rs 1,746-cr order

Solar Industries India rises after bagging Rs 1,746-cr order

Image

Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Solar Industries India advanced 2.13% to Rs 12,282.80 after the company announced that it has secured an additional order worth Rs 1,746 crore from Coal India, for and on behalf of its subsidiaries, for the supply of bulk explosives.

In an exchange filing, the company said the order involves the supply of bulk explosives to Coal Indias subsidiary companies and will be executed over a period of two years. Solar Industries India also clarified that none of its promoters or members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulatory norms.

The company had earlier informed the stock exchanges about the receipt of an order worth Rs 483 crore from South Eastern Coalfields (SECL), a subsidiary of Coal India, on 8 October 2025.

 

With the receipt of the additional Rs 1,746-crore order, the total value of orders secured from Coal India now stands at Rs 2,229 crore.

Solar Industries India is primarily involved in the manufacturing of a complete range of industrial explosives and explosive initiating devices. It manufactures various types of packaged emulsion explosives, bulk explosives and explosive initiating systems. The company's consolidated net profit jumped 20.7% to Rs 344.97 crore on a 21.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2082.22 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Coal India is mainly engaged in mining and production of Coal and also operates Coal washeries. The major consumers of the company are power and steel sectors. Consumers from other sectors include cement, fertilizers, brick kilns. The companys consolidated net profit tanked 30.32% to Rs 4,354.24 crore on a 1.10% fall in total income to Rs 32,327.16 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Q2 FY25. The counter rose 0.54% to Rs 400.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

EUR/USD tests one-week low as 1.1800 mark gives up

EUR/USD tests one-week low as 1.1800 mark gives up

GE Vernova T&D India announces change in senior management

GE Vernova T&D India announces change in senior management

Timken India update on acquisition of 26% stake in Sunstreamgreen Energy C&I Three

Timken India update on acquisition of 26% stake in Sunstreamgreen Energy C&I Three

Adani Green Energy announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary Adani Ecogen Four

Adani Green Energy announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary Adani Ecogen Four

Sensex spurts 419 pts; realty shares advance; VIX slumps 3.04%

Sensex spurts 419 pts; realty shares advance; VIX slumps 3.04%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekGold and Silver Price TodayCBSE 2026 Exam PostponedDelhi Weather TodayIndian IPO Market Outlook 2026Gold and Silver Price Outlook 2026UGC Net Exam DateBank Holiday
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon