Friday, October 24, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axis Securities standalone net profit declines 42.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Axis Securities standalone net profit declines 42.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 22.97% to Rs 368.15 crore

Net profit of Axis Securities declined 42.17% to Rs 87.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 151.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 22.97% to Rs 368.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 477.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales368.15477.90 -23 OPM %56.3268.23 -PBDT126.06213.63 -41 PBT114.69204.28 -44 NP87.59151.47 -42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Phoenix ARC Pvt standalone net profit declines 50.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Phoenix ARC Pvt standalone net profit declines 50.67% in the September 2025 quarter

PTC India Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 86.19% in the September 2025 quarter

PTC India Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 86.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Sagar Cements reports consolidated net loss of Rs 42.31 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sagar Cements reports consolidated net loss of Rs 42.31 crore in the September 2025 quarter

South India Paper Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.81 crore in the September 2025 quarter

South India Paper Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.81 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Jumbo Bag standalone net profit rises 436.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Jumbo Bag standalone net profit rises 436.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon