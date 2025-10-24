Axis Securities standalone net profit declines 42.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.97% to Rs 368.15 croreNet profit of Axis Securities declined 42.17% to Rs 87.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 151.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 22.97% to Rs 368.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 477.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales368.15477.90 -23 OPM %56.3268.23 -PBDT126.06213.63 -41 PBT114.69204.28 -44 NP87.59151.47 -42
