PTC India Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 86.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.33% to Rs 131.84 croreNet profit of PTC India Financial Services rose 86.19% to Rs 88.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 47.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 19.33% to Rs 131.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 163.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales131.84163.43 -19 OPM %134.3090.61 -PBDT119.5164.98 84 PBT117.6363.41 86 NP88.1447.34 86
