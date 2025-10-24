Sagar Cements reports consolidated net loss of Rs 42.31 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.68% to Rs 601.86 croreNet Loss of Sagar Cements reported to Rs 42.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 55.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.68% to Rs 601.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 475.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales601.86475.12 27 OPM %8.534.19 -PBDT9.19-21.61 LP PBT-46.51-79.21 41 NP-42.31-55.56 24
