Phoenix ARC Pvt standalone net profit declines 50.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.70% to Rs 77.73 croreNet profit of Phoenix ARC Pvt declined 50.67% to Rs 22.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 46.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 14.70% to Rs 77.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 91.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales77.7391.13 -15 OPM %60.7588.73 -PBDT31.9862.78 -49 PBT31.1161.93 -50 NP22.7346.08 -51
