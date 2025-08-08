Axis Solutions consolidated net profit declines 82.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.04% to Rs 27.49 croreNet profit of Axis Solutions declined 82.62% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.04% to Rs 27.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales27.4922.90 20 OPM %9.8947.03 -PBDT2.0810.29 -80 PBT1.7510.07 -83 NP1.7510.07 -83
