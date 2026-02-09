Monday, February 09, 2026 | 04:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axiscades Technologies hits the roof after arm bags Rs 80-cr HAL order

Axiscades Technologies hits the roof after arm bags Rs 80-cr HAL order

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 3:59 PM IST

Axiscades Technologies hit the upper circuit of 5% at Rs 1,234.45 after its subsidiary, Mistral Solutions, secured a domestic supply order worth around Rs 80 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL).

The order entails the supply of mission computers and smart display units and will be executed over multiple years. As per the companys disclosure, the contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not fall under related-party transactions.

Bengaluru-based Axiscades Technologies is an end-to-end technology and product engineering company operating across aerospace, defence and ESAI domains, with capabilities spanning the full product development lifecycle.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 88.82% year-on-year to Rs 23.13 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 12.25 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 12.97% YoY to Rs 299.06 crore. In dollar terms, revenue stood at $31.6 million, up 9.3% YoY.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Brahmaputra Infra hits the roof on bagging Rs 47-cr road over bridge project from NF Railway

Brahmaputra Infra hits the roof on bagging Rs 47-cr road over bridge project from NF Railway

Alkem Laboratories Ltd up for third consecutive session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd up for third consecutive session

United Spirits Ltd up for third straight session

United Spirits Ltd up for third straight session

Hitachi Energy India Ltd gains for third straight session

Hitachi Energy India Ltd gains for third straight session

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd up for third straight session

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd up for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateVodafone Idea Share PriceBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenPersonal Finance