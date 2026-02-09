Alkem Laboratories Ltd up for third consecutive session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 5772.5, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.24% in last one year as compared to a 10.48% jump in NIFTY and a 2.51% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5772.5, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 25832.9. The Sensex is at 83979.52, up 0.48%. Alkem Laboratories Ltd has slipped around 1.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21961.35, up 1.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 30.4 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

