Brahmaputra Infra hits the roof on bagging Rs 47-cr road over bridge project from NF Railway

Brahmaputra Infra hits the roof on bagging Rs 47-cr road over bridge project from NF Railway

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 3:58 PM IST

Brahmaputra Infrastructure hit an upper limit of 10% at Rs 322.10 after it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the North Frontier Railway (NF Railway), Maligaon, Assam, for the construction of a Road Over Bridge (RoB) project.

The order pertains to the construction of a Road Over Bridge In lieu of Level Crossing No. NC-5 (Manned) located at Km 7/98/0 between Rangapani and New Jalpaiguri stations in the New JalpaiguriAluabari section of Assam.

The total value of the contract stands at Rs 466.27 million (Rs 46.63 crore), and the project is scheduled to be executed within 18 months from the date of award.

 

NF Railway, a government entity, awarded the contract, making it a domestic order. The company clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the entity awarding the contract. Further, the transaction does not fall under related-party transactions.

The project is expected to strengthen Brahmaputra Infrastructures order book and enhance its presence in railway and infrastructure development projects in the region.

Brahmaputra Infrastructure is a versatile construction company with a significant presence in sectors like highways & roads, buildings, bridges/flyovers, airports, tunnels, and other civil construction works.

On a consolidated basis, Brahmaputra Infrastructure reported a net profit of Rs 14.64 crore in Q2 September 2025, a surge of 3,653.85% from Rs 0.39 crore in Q2 September 2024. Net sales rose 188.89% year-on-year to Rs 90.19 crore during the same period.

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 3:58 PM IST

