Axita Cotton standalone net profit declines 90.32% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 66.52% to Rs 129.89 croreNet profit of Axita Cotton declined 90.32% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 66.52% to Rs 129.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 387.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales129.89387.92 -67 OPM %0.822.18 -PBDT0.979.07 -89 PBT0.658.77 -93 NP0.636.51 -90
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content