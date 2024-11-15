Vinny Overseas standalone net profit declines 91.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.36% to Rs 32.23 croreNet profit of Vinny Overseas declined 91.43% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.36% to Rs 32.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales32.2333.01 -2 OPM %6.8310.54 -PBDT1.933.23 -40 PBT0.602.07 -71 NP0.151.75 -91
