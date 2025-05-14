Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 09:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Axtel Industries standalone net profit declines 10.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 27.89% to Rs 37.61 crore

Net profit of Axtel Industries declined 10.36% to Rs 4.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 27.89% to Rs 37.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 43.88% to Rs 18.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 20.05% to Rs 178.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 223.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales37.6152.16 -28 178.56223.33 -20 OPM %12.0214.78 -13.3519.72 - PBDT5.617.91 -29 27.8245.62 -39 PBT4.496.93 -35 23.9442.86 -44 NP4.765.31 -10 18.0332.13 -44

First Published: May 14 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

