Signature Green Corporation standalone net profit declines 37.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Signature Green Corporation standalone net profit declines 37.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Signature Green Corporation declined 37.50% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 and also during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

First Published: May 14 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

